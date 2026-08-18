Azerbaijan, Georgia set to speed up border crossing of freight vehicles

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 18. Necessary measures are planned to eliminate the congestion of freight vehicles on the Azerbaijan-Georgia state border and accelerate border crossing processes, the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee told Trend.

According to the committee, discussions were held between the leadership of the customs services of Azerbaijan and Georgia regarding the congestion of freight vehicles at the state border.

During the discussions, the current situation, issues of eliminating congestion, and further accelerating the passage of freight vehicles across the border were considered.

The parties planned to implement the necessary measures to accelerate border crossing processes.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan and Georgia have several border crossing points used for road and rail traffic, with Red Bridge serving as the main route for international freight transport. Other road crossings include Mazimgara–Tsodna, Sadikhli–Vakhtangisi, and Balakan–Lagodekhi, while Böyük Kəsik–Gardabani is used for railway traffic. Freight vehicles crossing the border are subject to customs clearance, document verification, and other relevant border-control procedures.