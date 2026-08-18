Kyrgyzstan, China agree to speed up fuel supplies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 18. Kyrgyzstan and China have agreed to simplify and accelerate fuel and lubricant supplies from China to Kyrgyzstan amid changes in global oil markets.

The agreement was reached following a meeting between Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Erlist Akunbekov and Secretary of the Communist Party of China Committee of Xinjiang Chen Xiaojian, according to the press release issued by the press service of the Kyrgyz government.

The sides stressed the need to ensure stable supplies of petroleum products to Kyrgyzstan while taking into account the international situation in the oil market.

According to the press release, the agreement follows working meetings held during Akunbekov's visit to Xinjiang, which focused on transport, customs clearance and other procedures related to fuel deliveries.

The sides also agreed to prepare and sign relevant bilateral documents based on the results of the meetings held during the visit.

The documents are expected to be prepared ahead of the upcoming summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization member states in Kyrgyzstan and the state visit of the Chinese president to Kyrgyzstan, the report says.

The agreements are intended to provide a framework for further strengthening Kyrgyz-Chinese economic cooperation and facilitating energy supplies between the two countries.