Kyrgyzstan to initiate liquidation of 19 companies over sanctions risks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 18. Kyrgyzstan will initiate compulsory liquidation proceedings against 19 legal entities as part of measures aimed at reducing risks related to violations of international sanctions regimes.

According to the country's Ministry of Economy and Commerce, the decision was discussed at a regular meeting on sanctions compliance policy chaired by Special Representative of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic for Special Assignments Bakyt Sydykov. The meeting was attended by representatives of government agencies, the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic and commercial banks.

Participants reviewed the results of an analysis of companies potentially exposed to sanctions risks. Following an interagency meeting held in late June 2026, authorities compiled a list of around 40 companies whose activities could involve increased sanctions-related risks.

Relevant inspections were carried out, and based on the findings and a comprehensive review, the interagency group concluded that the activities of an additional 19 companies should be terminated to prevent potential consequences for Kyrgyzstan related to possible circumvention of sanctions regimes.

A request will be submitted to judicial authorities to launch compulsory liquidation procedures against these legal entities in accordance with Kyrgyz legislation.

The review of the remaining companies on the list is ongoing. Further measures will be determined based on the results of the assessment.

"In addition, a briefing was held by the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic on measures to improve supervision and regulation in the field of payment services. It was noted that the measures being implemented are aimed at reducing sanctions risks, increasing the transparency of financial transactions, and ensuring compliance with national legislation and the Kyrgyz Republic’s international obligations," the statement of the ministry says.

From July through August 14, 2026, state-owned banks implemented additional compliance measures. Eldik Bank OJSC terminated business relations with around 109 companies, while the closure of accounts for approximately 20 more companies is underway. The bank continues real-time monitoring of customer transactions to identify and block operations that may be linked to sanctions circumvention.

ABANK OJSC terminated relations with around 35 companies, while approximately 40 companies are undergoing additional due diligence procedures. The bank is also implementing measures to identify suspicious transactions and reduce sanctions-related risks.

State-owned banks will continue strengthening compliance controls across all stages of financial operations, according to the statement.