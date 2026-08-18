Kyrgyzstan and China expand infrastructure and transport connectivity

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 18. Kyrgyzstan and China have reaffirmed their commitment to expanding transport and infrastructure connectivity, focusing on key regional projects aimed at strengthening trade and mobility between the two countries.

During a meeting between Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Erlist Akunbekov and Chen Xiaojian, Secretary of the Communist Party of China Committee of Xinjiang, the sides discussed the implementation of major joint initiatives, including the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway project and the Barskoon-Bedel-Uchturpan-Aksu highway.

The officials also highlighted progress in improving cross-border infrastructure, including the opening of the Bedel border crossing, which is expected to enhance transit capacity and facilitate trade flows between Central Asia and western China.

In addition, both sides noted the growing role of direct air connectivity between Kyrgyzstan and China. Regular flights linking Bishkek and Osh with the Chinese cities of Urumqi and Kashgar are contributing to increased business activity, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges.

The meeting underscored the shared interest of both countries in further developing transport corridors and strengthening regional integration through large-scale infrastructure cooperation.