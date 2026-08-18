Kyrgyzstan, China plan oil and gas projects, refineries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 18. Kyrgyzstan and China discussed joint projects in oil and gas exploration and development, refinery construction, and logistics infrastructure at border crossings.

The plans were discussed during a meeting between Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Erlist Akunbekov and Secretary of the Communist Party of China Committee of Xinjiang Chen Xiaojian, according to the Kyrgyz government.

The sides discussed projects covering the exploration and development of oil and gas fields in Kyrgyzstan, as well as the construction of oil refineries.

The talks also covered the creation of infrastructure for the storage, transit and transshipment of cargo at border checkpoints.

Chen Xiaojian expressed readiness to support all projects of mutual interest and highlighted China's interest in further developing trade with Kyrgyzstan through Xinjiang.

The Chinese side also expressed readiness to work actively on new areas of cooperation with Kyrgyzstan.

Meanwhile, Chinese companies already have a significant presence in Kyrgyzstan's oil and gas sector. China Petroleum Company Junda operates the oil refinery in Kara-Balta, where a major modernization project is underway. The plant has a processing capacity of 800,000 tons of oil per year, while the investment in its modernization was increased to $193.8 million. The project is being implemented with the participation of China's Shaanxi Coal and Chemical Corporation and is aimed at increasing the depth of oil processing and strengthening Kyrgyzstan's energy security.

Chinese companies are also involved in upstream activities in Kyrgyzstan. China Huarong Energy operates six oil and gas fields in the Fergana Basin, holding a 60% operated stake in the assets.

More recently, Kyrgyzstan signed an investment agreement in July 2026 for the construction of a new oil refinery in Kochkor-Ata, with planned investment of $25 million and a design capacity of 450,000 tons of petroleum products annually. Construction has already begun, with the first phase expected to be commissioned by the end of 2026.