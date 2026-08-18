Kyrgyz companies sign fuel supply contracts with China

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 18. Kyrgyz companies have signed contracts to import aviation fuel and diesel from China, with the first fuel shipments already delivered to Kyrgyzstan.

The development was announced by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry Erlist Akunbekov during a visit to China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, according to the Kyrgyz government.

Akunbekov said the main objective of the visit was to establish direct contacts between Kyrgyz and Chinese companies operating in the petroleum products sector and accelerate fuel and lubricant supplies to Kyrgyzstan.

“Some of them have already begun cooperation with Chinese companies,” Akunbekov said, adding that the first fuel shipments had been successfully delivered to Kyrgyzstan.

The Kyrgyz and Chinese sides also held working meetings on transportation, customs clearance and other issues related to fuel supplies.

Akunbekov said representatives of Kyrgyz businesses involved in petroleum products were part of the delegation visiting China.

Meanwhile, Kyrgyzstan has been working to diversify its fuel supply sources amid changes in regional petroleum product markets. The country remains highly dependent on imports, with Russia accounting for the overwhelming majority of fuel and lubricant supplies. In July, Kyrgyz authorities began seeking additional supplies from several countries, including China, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan. The government has also taken measures to facilitate imports and strengthen fuel reserves. In late July, Kyrgyzstan and Russia agreed on monthly supplies of 100,000 tons of fuel and lubricants through the end of 2026, while deliveries from alternative suppliers, including China and Belarus, have also begun.