Turkmenistan, Japan explore circular economy cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 18. Turkmenistan and Japan are exploring projects in the circular economy, marking a new area of bilateral economic cooperation.

This was reflected in a press release issued by the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Japan.

According to the press release, the issue was discussed during a meeting between Turkmen Ambassador to Japan Atadurdy Bayramov and President of the Japan business association ROTOBO Yoshinori Kanehana.

The sides exchanged views on circular economy projects as part of their broader economic cooperation.

“Particular attention was paid to preparations for the 16th meeting of the Turkmen-Japanese Committees for Economic Cooperation, scheduled to be held in Tokyo on December 14-16, 2026,” the report says.

The upcoming meeting is expected to provide a platform for discussing further bilateral economic cooperation, including emerging areas such as the circular economy, the report says.

Meanwhile, Japan and Turkmenistan have also been expanding cooperation beyond traditional energy and industrial projects. In December 2025, the two countries joined other Central Asian states and Japan in the first Central Asia-Japan Summit in Tokyo, where the sides adopted the Tokyo Declaration and an action plan covering economic development, connectivity, climate change and human resource development. The framework has provided an additional platform for advancing Japanese business engagement in Turkmenistan and identifying new areas for cooperation.

Japan has also been supporting Turkmenistan through technical cooperation and capacity building. In 2026, discussions between Turkmen officials and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) covered areas including hydrogen energy, digitalization, healthcare, artificial intelligence, water management and sustainable development, indicating a gradual broadening of bilateral economic cooperation beyond large-scale industrial projects.

Earlier on January 21, Turkmen Ambassador to Japan Atadurdy Bayramov and Chairman of the Japan-Turkmen Committee for Economic Cooperation Hiroyuki Tsubai discussed plans for economic cooperation in 2026, as well as the implementation of joint projects to further strengthen the bilateral partnership. The projects include initiatives outlined by the Turkmen president during the first Central Asia + Japan Dialogue Summit, held in Tokyo on December 20.