ACWA Power explores listing securities on Uzbekistan Stock Exchange

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 18. Uzbekistan’s Republican Stock Exchange “Toshkent” and ACWA Power discussed opportunities to expand cooperation, including the potential listing of the international energy company’s securities on Uzbekistan’s capital market.

This was reflected in the statement by Uzbekistan’s Republican Stock Exchange “Toshkent”, following a meeting with Representatives of ACWA Power, which reviewed the company’s activities in Uzbekistan, its completed and ongoing energy projects, and opportunities to attract additional investment through capital market instruments.

''Particular attention was given to the possibility of placing ACWA Power securities on the “Toshkent” Stock Exchange. The participants exchanged views on the prospects of listing the company’s shares on the Uzbek exchange,'' the exchange says.

The Uzbek side also briefed ACWA Power representatives on efforts to expand the range of financial instruments available on Uzbekistan’s capital market.

Among the instruments discussed were foreign-currency-denominated bonds and sukuk, which could provide additional financing opportunities for companies operating in Uzbekistan and broaden investment options for domestic and international investors.

''The introduction of new financial instruments is expected to expand the range of products available on the capital market, create additional financing opportunities for local and foreign issuers, and offer investors new investment instruments,'' the exchange said.

ACWA Power is an international energy company active in renewable energy, electricity storage systems, and green hydrogen.

The potential listing could provide ACWA Power with an additional channel for accessing Uzbekistan’s capital market while supporting the country’s efforts to attract foreign investment and diversify its financial instruments.

The talks also highlight the growing role of Uzbekistan’s capital market in supporting major energy and infrastructure projects and creating new mechanisms for corporate financing.

Following the meeting, the parties expressed their readiness to further explore cooperation in these areas and continue practical discussions on potential capital market initiatives.