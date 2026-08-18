Central Bank of Azerbaijan prepares to launch Financed Invoices Registry System (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 18. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) is preparing to launch the Financed Invoices Registry System (FIRS).

The CBA held a presentation on the establishment of the system with the participation of representatives from banks and non-bank credit organizations (NBCOs).

According to the CBA, the event focused on testing the system’s operation in a pilot mode and its initial launch with limited functionality.

During the presentation, participants discussed in detail the current operating mechanism of the FIRS, its functionality, as well as the scope of information planned to be collected through the system.

The Central Bank also presented the relevant technical specifications developed to ensure the integration of banks and NBCOs into the FIRS.

In addition, banks and NBCOs were informed about the need to complete the necessary technical measures for integration into the system within the established timeframe.