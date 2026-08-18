Kyrgyzstan approves fiscal policy framework for 2027–2031

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 18. The Fiscal and Investment Policy Council of Kyrgyzstan has approved the draft “Main Directions of the Fiscal Policy of the Kyrgyz Republic for 2027–2031.”

According to the press service of Kyrgyz Cabinet of Ministers, the draft has been approved during a meeting chaired by Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Administration Adylbek Kasymaliev.

The draft was presented by Kyrgyz Minister of Finance Ruslan Suyunaliev. "During the meeting, participants discussed key parameters of budget revenues and expenditures for 2027–2031, financing mechanisms for infrastructure projects, and public spending priorities across major socio-economic sectors," the statement of the Cabinet says.

Following the discussions, the Fiscal and Investment Policy Council unanimously approved the submitted draft framework.

Kyrgyzstan regularly prepares multi-year fiscal policy frameworks to guide budget planning, revenue mobilisation and expenditure priorities. Recent medium-term documents have emphasised maintaining fiscal discipline, supporting infrastructure development, improving the efficiency of public spending and ensuring debt sustainability. According to IMF assessments, after several years of budget surpluses the fiscal balance is projected to shift into moderate deficits in the mid-2020s as the government increases capital investment and public-sector wages, while public debt is expected to remain at sustainable levels. The newly approved “Main Directions of the Fiscal Policy of the Kyrgyz Republic for 2027–2031” continues this approach by setting medium-term parameters for revenues, expenditures and the financing of priority socio-economic and infrastructure projects.