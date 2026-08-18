Kazakhstan’s Otbasy Bank completes third dividend payment for 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 18. Kazakhstan’s Otbasy Bank has paid a portion of the third tranche of dividends on common shares for the 2025 reporting financial year, amounting to 30.01 billion tenge (about $65.04 million).

This was reported in the latest official data published by Kazakhstan’s Otbasy Bank on the Astana International Exchange (AIX).

According to the information, the payment was executed on August 18, 2026, in accordance with the decision of the sole shareholder, National Investment Holding Baiterek JSC, dated May 20, 2026.

In May 2026, Otbasy Bank announced that its sole shareholder approved the distribution of dividends for 2025 totaling 100.01 billion tenge ($216.76 million), scheduled to be paid in three tranches:

1st tranche: 20 billion tenge ($43.35 million) — scheduled by June 20, 2026;

2nd tranche: 20 billion tenge ($43.35 million) — scheduled by July 20, 2026;

3rd tranche: 60.01 billion tenge ($130.06 million) — scheduled by August 18, 2026.

Otbasy Bank is Kazakhstan's state-owned housing savings bank, established in 2003. The bank's sole shareholder is Baiterek Holding.

The Astana International Exchange (AIX) is an international stock exchange established in 2017 within Kazakhstan's Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC). It operates a trading platform aimed at connecting international investors with capital markets in Central Asia.

The currency conversions are based on the official exchange rate of 1 USD = 461.39 tenge