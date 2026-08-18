Tajikistan, UN explore responsible financing and debt sustainability

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 18. Tajikistan and the UN discussed sustainable development and responsible financing, with particular attention to the impact of external debt and international financial obligations on human rights.

This was reflected in the statement by the Tajik MFA, following a meeting between Deputy FM Idibek Kalandar and Attiya Waris, the UN Independent Expert on the effects of foreign debt and other related international financial obligations of states on the full enjoyment of human rights, on August 18.

According to the Ministryç in the course of the meetingç the sides emphasized the importance of international cooperation in promoting sustainable development, improving living standards and ensuring the rights and well-being of the population.

The discussions also highlighted the need to consider the broader social and human rights implications of public debt and international financial commitments when developing economic policies.

Kalandar reaffirmed Tajikistan’s readiness to maintain constructive cooperation with the United Nations on these issues.

“The sides emphasized the importance of international cooperation for ensuring sustainable development, improving the well-being of the population and protecting their rights,” Tajikistan’s Foreign Ministry said.

The meeting comes as developing countries continue to face challenges in balancing development financing needs with debt sustainability and social spending priorities.

Cooperation with UN experts provides an opportunity for governments to exchange views on responsible approaches to financing development while taking into account their international human rights commitments.

The meeting also underscored Tajikistan’s engagement with UN mechanisms on issues linking economic policy, sustainable development and human rights.

The sides expressed readiness to continue dialogue and strengthen cooperation on sustainable development and responsible financing.