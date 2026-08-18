Bir announces open registration for Azerbaijan's first student-tech festival – Spark’26

Bir, the Caucasus’s first fully integrated digital ecosystem, has launched the registration process for “Spark ’26,” the first student-technology festival to be held in the country. The festival, which will take place at the Elektra Events Hall on September 5, will bring together young technology enthusiasts.

The event promises participants the opportunity to meet leading technology brands, network with industry professionals, acquire new knowledge, and explore career opportunities. In addition to speeches on various technological topics, the festival will feature an entertainment program, surprise guests, and the chance to win prizes.

Final-year undergraduate students, master's students, and recent graduates in technology and related fields who wish to participate in the “Spark ’26” festival may apply individually.

Applications will be accepted until August 24, and invitations will only be sent to participants who successfully pass the selection stage.

Registration link: https://bir.az/az/spark26-telebe-festivali

Bir is the first fully integrated banking, payments and e-commerce ecosystem of the Caucasus, redefining how people and businesses interact with daily services in Azerbaijan. Launched in 2025 to unite the country’s leading brands, including Birbank, Birmarket e-commerce platform, Milliön payment terminals, and m10 e-wallet app, the Bir ecosystem reaches over 5 million users. Through its extensive ecosystem and strategic partnerships with Trendyol marketplace and BakıKart transportation payment solution, Bir is building the foundation for Azerbaijan’s first and largest digital ecosystem for consumers and businesses.

For additional information, visit: bir.az/