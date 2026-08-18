Azerbaijani diaspora committee's chief holds several meetings in New York (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 18. The Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan, Fuad Muradov, who is on a visit to the U.S., held a number of meetings in New York.

This was reported by the press service of the committee following meetings of Muradov with the founder and head of the Board of Directors of the Research Institute for New Americans (RINA), Sam Kliger, head of the Caucasian Jewish Cultural Center, Yakov Abramov, and members of the New York State Assembly Michael Novakhov and Alec Brook-Krasny.

According to the committee, the Permanent Representative of Azerbaijan to the United Nations, Ambassador Tofig Musayev, also participated in the meetings.

During the meeting with Kliger, the role played by the diaspora in the development of Azerbaijan-U.S. relations was one of the main topics of discussion. The meeting discussed ways to expand experience-sharing between RINA and the Azerbaijani diaspora, implement youth programs and leadership initiatives, and develop joint projects. These efforts aim to strengthen dialogue between different communities.

A letter of appreciation was presented to Kliger for his contributions to the development of the Azerbaijani-U.S. partnership and the Azerbaijani diaspora playing a more active role in U.S. society.

During the meeting with Abramov, the work of the Caucasian Jewish Cultural Center in preserving, conveying, and promoting the historical and cultural heritage of Azerbaijani and Caucasian Jews was highly appreciated.

The committee's chairman emphasized that Azerbaijan is a country where various religious and ethnic groups, including the Jewish community, have lived together in peace, mutual respect, and tranquility throughout history. He noted that the promotion of Azerbaijan's traditions of multiculturalism and tolerance at the international level makes a significant contribution to further strengthening mutual understanding between peoples and communities.

The meeting also discussed the large-scale reconstruction and construction projects carried out in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, as well as the initiatives taken by our country to form lasting peace and stability in the South Caucasus. In particular, attention was drawn to the discussions held a few days ago by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev with U.S. President Donald Trump on the absolute and early implementation of the project called TRIPP.

During discussions with members of the New York State Assembly, attention was drawn to the Azerbaijani community’s participation in the city’s social, cultural, and economic life and its contributions to New York’s development. The role of the diaspora in further strengthening relations between Azerbaijan and New York was also highlighted.

The parties expressed their interest in expanding cooperation in the fields of culture, education, youth, diaspora activities, and intercommunity dialogue in the future and in creating platforms that serve to intensify relations.

Novakhov presented the declaration adopted by the New York State Assembly on the occasion of October 18 - Independence Day to the committee's chairman. The declaration highlighted Azerbaijan's path to independence, its secular statehood, traditions of tolerance, the peaceful and secure living of the Mountain Jewish community in the country, and the high social activity of the Azerbaijani community in the U.S., including Mountain Jews of Azerbaijani origin.

The meetings once again demonstrated the active integration of Azerbaijanis living abroad into local societies, which is one of the main directions of Azerbaijan's diaspora policy. They also play an important role in conveying the country's historical and cultural heritage, values of multiculturalism and tolerance, as well as Azerbaijan's peace and cooperation agenda to the international community.