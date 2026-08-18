Uzbekistan’s TMK, India's Adani Group explore new mining investments

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 18. Uzbekistan’s Uzbek Technological Metals Complex (TMK) and India’s Adani Group discussed potential investment cooperation in mining and mineral processing.

This was reflected in the statement by the TMK, following a meeting between representatives of TMK and the Adani Group, one of India’s major industrial and infrastructure conglomerates, at TMK’s headquarters.

''The parties discussed the possibilities of developing TMK's promising mining projects, studying the available geological and technical data, carrying out additional exploration work, as well as the subsequent launch of projects at the industrial stage,'' TMK said in the statement.

During the meeting, TMK presented its integrated ''Mine–Metal–Market'' business model, along with its mineral resource base and a pipeline of potential investment projects.

The sides discussed opportunities to develop TMK’s prospective mining projects, including the review of existing geological and technical data and the possibility of conducting additional geological exploration.

The discussions could pave the way for selected projects to advance toward the industrial development stage, depending on the results of further technical and geological assessments.

The talks come as Uzbekistan seeks to increase the domestic processing of mineral resources and attract international investment into projects capable of generating higher-value products.

For Adani Group, potential cooperation with TMK could provide opportunities to participate in the development of Uzbekistan’s mineral resources while leveraging its experience in mining, processing and infrastructure.

TMK is continuing to expand cooperation with global industrial partners as part of efforts to develop Uzbekistan’s mineral potential, increase production of higher-value-added products and attract long-term investment.

The meeting also underscored the potential for closer cooperation between Uzbekistan and India in the mining and metals sector, particularly in projects combining resource development, processing and industrial infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Adani Group operates across strategic sectors including mining, energy, metallurgy, ports and logistics, transportation and renewable energy. The group has experience spanning mineral extraction and mine management to raw material processing and large-scale infrastructure development.