Azerbaijan to spend over $50M on Bargushadchay reservoir project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 18. Works valued at 87.8 million manat ($51.6 million) will be carried out under the second stage of the Bargushadchay reservoir project in Azerbaijan.

According to information published on the Unified Internet Portal of Public Procurement, within the mentioned stage of the reservoir's construction, main and distribution pipelines (part 1) for supplying irrigation water to farms will be built.

The Directorate of Construction Objects under the Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency has launched relevant measures.

Thus, the agency is currently identifying the company that will carry out the said work.

At the same time, the agency projected that the aforementioned work will cost 87.8 million manat ($51.6 million).

At the end of last year, the Directorate of Construction Objects reached an agreement with the Azerbaijan branch of Sistem Elektro Mekanik Tesisler Sanayi ve Ticaret Anonim Şirketi on the construction of the Bargushadchay reservoir.

The company’s proposed amount was 51.76 million manat ($30.4 million).

In 2022, the location of the Bargushadchay reservoir was proposed to be located above Gubadli city - near Bakhtiyarli village- as the best option, taking into account the topographic and complex geological conditions.

With a total water capacity of 67 million cubic meters, the reservoir will provide irrigation water to 12,000 hectares in the Gubadli district and supply 10 cubic meters of water per second to the main canal receiving water from the Giz Galasi hydro-junction through either an open channel or a pressure pipeline. If water is supplied from the reservoir through a pressure pipeline, three hydropower plants with a total capacity of 30 megawatts can be installed.