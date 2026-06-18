Turkmenistan, Slovakia hold first economic cooperation commission meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18. The first meeting of the Turkmen-Slovak Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation has commenced in Ashgabat.

This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan in a press release published on June 18.

"On June 17, 2026, the first meeting of the Turkmen-Slovak Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation began its work in Ashgabat," the report says.

According to the report, a Slovak delegation led by Deputy Minister of Economy Vladimir Šimoňák arrived in Turkmenistan to participate in the meeting.

The report notes that officials from both countries described the talks as important for elevating bilateral economic relations to a new level and strengthening the foundation for future cooperation.

According to the ministry, participants discussed the current state of trade and economic relations, prospects for cooperation across various sectors, and opportunities for implementing joint projects aimed at expanding economic and investment ties.

The sides also reviewed cooperation in the trade and energy sectors, as well as in construction, transport, communications and information technologies, agriculture, environmental protection, healthcare, education, culture, sports and tourism, the press release says.

To note, the launch of the commission follows a broader push by both countries to strengthen economic ties. In September 2025, Slovakia's Foreign Ministry stated that a new intergovernmental agreement on economic cooperation was expected to bring greater dynamism to bilateral trade, with particular interest in energy, the chemical industry, water management, tourism, education and culture. Slovak officials also described Turkmenistan as a partner with significant economic and energy potential in Central Asia.