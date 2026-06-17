Kazakhstan to transfer $6.9 billion worth of state assets to private sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17. Kazakhstan detailed a comprehensive optimization plan for 2026–2030 targeting state and quasi-state assets with a combined revenue of 3.4 trillion tenge ($6.9 billion).

This is reflected in an official statement issued by the press service of the President of Kazakhstan.

According to the statement Chairman of the Agency for Protection and Development of Competition Marat Omarov has reported to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the progress of the economic liberalization decree.

"With the direct participation of the National Privatization Office, the Plan for the Optimization of Quasi-State Sector Entities and State Property Objects for 2026–2030 has been approved. The total revenue of the assets being transferred to the competitive environment amounts to 3.4 trillion tenge ($6.9 billion)," Omarov reported.

According to the agency head, systematic efforts are underway to shrink the state's footprint in the economy and remove market barriers for private enterprises. The briefing highlighted a successful overhaul of the public procurement system, which effectively slashed single-source procurement from 39% down to 24%. This reform successfully expanded the volume of open, competitive bidding to a range of 6.2 trillion ($12.6 billion) to 8.1 trillion tenge ($16.5 billion) within the total budget allocations.

Furthermore, Omarov informed the President about new regulatory frameworks designed for the digital economy, the elimination of unproductive intermediaries on key commodity markets, and the drafting of a sixth package of legislative antitrust amendments focusing on seven systemic directions.

Following the presentation, President Tokayev gave the agency chairman a series of specific instructions. He emphasized that strict antimonopoly controls must be maintained on highly concentrated markets, instructing the regulator to persistently lower state participation across competitive sectors to guarantee entrepreneurial freedom and a level playing field for domestic businesses.