Uzbekistan expands artificial intelligence push across economy, President says

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 17. Uzbekistan is moving to integrate artificial intelligence across all sectors of its economy as part of a broader national development strategy, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said on Wednesday, Trend's special correspondent reports.

Speaking at the opening of the 5th Tashkent International Investment Forum (Tashkent International Investment Forum 2026), Mirziyoyev said artificial intelligence represents a key priority for the country’s economic future and modernization agenda.

“The development of artificial intelligence is an important requirement of our time,” he said, noting that international experts project the technology could generate at least $10 billion in added value for Uzbekistan over the next five years.

He said Uzbekistan has adopted a national AI strategy based on global best practices and has trained millions of specialists as part of its implementation efforts.

“Our main goal is to use artificial intelligence to improve the lives of all segments of the population and to widely apply it in education, public services, and business,” he said.

Mirziyoyev also highlighted the creation of a dedicated zone for AI and data center development in Karakalpakstan, aimed at attracting investment in advanced digital infrastructure.

Alongside its technology push, the president emphasized Uzbekistan’s continued focus on expanding renewable energy capacity. He said the country plans to raise the share of green energy in electricity generation to 40% in the coming years.

“This is certainly a high bar, but we have gained experience and will definitely achieve it,” he said, adding that Uzbekistan is offering investors opportunities in energy storage systems, grid modernization, and data centers powered by renewable energy.

The forum, held in the capital on June 16, brought together government officials, investors, and international financial institutions, and is intended to strengthen Uzbekistan’s role in global investment flows and value chains.