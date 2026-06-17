Uzbekistan, Türkiye discuss logistics co-op and export growth

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17. Representatives of Uzbek and Turkish businesses met at the Iskenderun Chamber of Commerce and Industry to discuss expanding trade, investment and logistics cooperation between the two countries.

This was reflected in a statement by the Uzbekistan’s Customs Committee.

The meeting was organized by the Customs Committee’s official representative in Türkiye, K. Alijonova, and focused on strengthening bilateral economic ties, increasing export potential, improving logistics networks and promoting investment partnerships.

Participants were briefed on Uzbekistan’s business climate, including incentives for foreign investors, opportunities in free economic zones and the country’s export potential.

During the event, Turkish business representatives expressed interest in deepening cooperation with Uzbekistan, citing the country’s ongoing economic reforms and measures aimed at supporting foreign trade. Several companies indicated plans to visit Uzbekistan in September 2026 to hold discussions on export-import cooperation and industrial partnerships.

The delegation also toured the Iskenderun Organized Industrial Zone and visited logistics and manufacturing facilities. Particular attention was given to companies specializing in international freight transportation, warehousing services and export-oriented production.

At the conclusion of the talks, the parties agreed to work toward increasing trade volumes, exchanging expertise in logistics, establishing direct business-to-business partnerships and further strengthening economic relations between Uzbekistan and Türkiye.