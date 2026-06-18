IsDB Group strives to preserve status of choice partner, Muhammad Al Jasser says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18. The Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group strives to preserve a status of choice partner, IsDB Group Chairman Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser said, at the 14th Private Sector Forum of the Group, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

"We want to remain the partner of choice. We don't come with pre-prepared models. The bank's work is built on sharing experiences and jointly seeking solutions. We start where countries leave off. We sit down together, share knowledge and experience, and demonstrate what worked in some countries and didn't in others," he said.

Al Jasser emphasized that regional cooperation is a key factor in development.

"Countries must work with their neighbors and ensure that their advantages are complementary and can be shared. A lack of cooperation can lead to increased tensions between countries," the official said.

He noted that economic development requires clear planning and a balanced approach.

"Economic development requires common sense and excellent planning. Development must also encompass social and infrastructure aspects. The Bank works with countries across a wide range of regions, from South America to Southeast Asia. We work with countries such as Suriname and Guyana, as well as Indonesia. The Bank's 57 members are ready to share successful experiences," he said.

Al Jasser stressed that member countries are actively involved in joint project implementation.

According to him, the bank promotes joint project financing and benefit sharing among member states.

"We bring countries together to jointly implement projects and even share the benefits of one member with others. Integration means not only building infrastructure but also sharing values ​​and benefits.

Sustainable development is impossible without a broad distribution of benefits. Prosperity cannot be sustainable if it remains within a single group. The more widely prosperity is distributed, the more sustainable it is," Al Jasser said.

The head of the IsDB added that the bank's experience and work play a key role in supporting integration processes between countries.