Azerbaijan approaches serious economic breakthrough milestone - IsDB Group chairman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17. Baku and Azerbaijan, when viewed from various perspectives, stand as a multifaceted example of development, and the country is approaching a stage of serious economic breakthrough, Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group Chairman, Mohammed Sulaiman Al Jasser, said, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

He made the remark during the Fireside Chat with the Chairman of IsDB Group, organized within the framework of the 51st Annual Meeting of the IsDB Group.

Al Jasser stressed that positive opinions about Baku and Azerbaijan in general also bring to mind the "good spirit" of the city.

He noted that Baku is a strategic center that plays the role of a bridge between North and South, East and West of Eurasia, and demonstrates that development is impossible alone, and for this, relations with neighboring countries are important.

The IsDB chairman recalled the existence of a number of countries, including landlocked and even doubly landlocked states, and noted that these countries have found alternative development paths despite economic challenges.

"During my last visit to Baku, I visited the Alat Free Economic Zone and saw the construction of the airport there. This infrastructure serves to expand the country's export and import capabilities. Such projects allow partially compensating for the logistical difficulties of landlocked countries," he said.

Al Jasser added that Baku and Azerbaijan, when viewed from various aspects, act as a multifaceted example of development, and the country is approaching a stage of serious economic breakthrough. He also emphasized that the modern development in Baku is easily observed by anyone who visits the city.