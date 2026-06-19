Kazakhstan, Shell launch digital cooperation on hydrocarbon data

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Energy, JSC "National Geological Service," and Shell Kazakhstan signed a Memorandum of Cooperation on the study and analysis of hydrocarbon data, Trend reports via the ministry.

The partnership places a strong emphasis on the exchange of advanced global expertise and the digitalization of archival geological information related to hydrocarbons. The document establishes a sustainable platform for joint specialist training and in-depth subsurface analysis.

A key practical element of the memorandum is the launch of a pilot project to develop a modern geoinformation system (GIS). The digital platform will enable advanced processing and interpretation of accumulated historical geological data.

Digitalization is expected to significantly enhance understanding of the country’s resource potential and strengthen the investment attractiveness of the sector.

"Signing this memorandum is an important step in strengthening cooperation between government bodies, national institutions, and international partners. For Kazakhstan, improving the efficiency of geological exploration is a priority, including through the active introduction of digital technologies and modern approaches to geological data management. Combining knowledge, experience, and technological solutions will allow us to more effectively unlock the country’s resource potential and ensure the systemic development of the sector," said Vice Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan Yerlan Akbarov.

The operator of the country’s geological data base also highlighted the importance of technological integration.

"The National Geological Service is consistently developing an open and modern geological platform for Kazakhstan. Cooperation with international partners such as Shell will strengthen the analytical and interpretative base of hydrocarbon geological data and improve the quality of decision-making in the subsoil use sector," said Chairman of the Board of the National Geological Service Yerlan Galiyev.

Representatives of the international company also welcomed the integration of global IT tools into Kazakhstan’s extractive industry.

"Signing this memorandum, including plans for a pilot project to develop a digital platform for processing and interpreting historical geological data, confirms Shell’s commitment to long-term cooperation with the Republic of Kazakhstan. We support Kazakhstan’s strategic priority of digitalizing the economy and believe that the application of advanced technologies and our global expertise will contribute to improving the efficiency of hydrocarbon exploration," said Suzanne Coogan, Senior Vice President and Chair of Shell Kazakhstan.

Meanwhile, in March 2026, the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan and Shell signed a contract for geological exploration at the Zhanaturmys site in the Aktobe region. The contract provides for seismic surveys, the collection of geological data, and a technical assessment of the project in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements and subject to obtaining the necessary permits.

The Zhanaturmys block covers an area of 1,377 square kilometers and is located in one of the most promising oil and gas basins in the country. The work program includes 3D seismic surveys and the potential drilling of a deep exploratory well.

Given the scale and technical complexity of the project, the contract will remain in force until 2032 and will be implemented under the terms of an improved model contract. During the contract period, Shell will allocate at least 100 million tenge (about $200,068) to support socio-economic development in the region where the site is located.

Currently, Shell participates in several significant projects in Kazakhstan, including the Karachaganak field, the North Caspian project in Kashagan, and the Caspian Pipeline Consortium.