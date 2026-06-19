QazaqGaz hits 40% nationwide maintenance target ahead of winter transit season

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. Kazakhstan’s national gas company, JSC NC QazaqGaz, has completed 40% of its nationwide technical winterization program to insulate domestic supply chains and cross-border transit from seasonal peak-load vulnerabilities.

This is reflected in the statement issued by the press service of QazaqGaz.

Commenting on the technical campaign, the company's Deputy Chairman for Production, Abzal Kismetov, noted: "The reliability of gas transportation and the stable functioning of the country's entire gas transport infrastructure during peak loads directly depend on the quality and timeliness of these works. The progress of measures to prepare for the autumn-winter period is under the constant control of QazaqGaz management."

According to the statement, the group's pipeline operator, Intergas Central Asia, has advanced its specific regional winter readiness plan - originally enacted on April 14, 2026 - to a 45% completion rate. The primary statistical driver of the current campaign is the capital repair of the strategic Central Asia–Center (CAC) gas pipeline network, where field crews must eliminate a total of 4,047 pipe defects across the "CAC-5" and "Looping CAC-4" lines.

The state operator specified that 2,715 of these structural anomalies (67%) have already been eliminated, including 1,738 defects on the 1,131–1,008 km section of the CAC-5 pipeline and 977 defects on the 851–696 km stretch. On the auxiliary infrastructure front, work has been fully finalized on 4 out of 8 major production objects (50%), alongside the successful resolution of 103 individual pipe defects handled by internal repair teams.

Downstream, regional division QazaqGaz Aimaq is adjusting 10,500 kilometers of active distribution grids to secure supply continuity for 219,500 residential subscribers and 4,637 industrial enterprises across West Kazakhstan before the final construction and pressure-testing deadline on August 30, 2026.