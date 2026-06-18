Azerbaijan became important actor on global energy arena - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18. Azerbaijan has become an important actor in the global energy arena, initiating, and financing, and implementing large-scale energy infrastructure projects, President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at the opening ceremony of the 2026 Annual Meetings of the Islamic Development Bank Group.

The head of state also stated that Azerbaijan has implemented projects connecting countries across Eurasia, providing the necessary energy supply to those who need it, especially at a time when energy supply chains are vulnerable, and when energy security has become one of the main factors of every country's national security.