Sultan of Oman congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17. Sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.

"On the auspicious occasion of the National Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, we take great pleasure in conveying to Your Excellency our warmest felicitations.

We take this opportunity to express our best wishes for your continued health and happiness, and for the continued progress, peace, and prosperity of the friendly people of Azerbaijan," the letter reads.