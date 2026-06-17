Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan sign agreements to expand tourism in Shymkent (PHOTO)

SHYMKENT, Kazakhstan, June 17. Agreements signed in Shymkent to expand tourism between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan will boost travel and commercial networks following the launch of a new air route, Trend's special correspondent reports.

A meeting with representatives of the tourism industry of Kazakhstan was held in Shymkent within the framework of the launch of the new Baku-Shymkent flight by "Azerbaijan Airlines" CJSC.

The event brought together representatives of tourism companies, specialized organizations, and the aviation industry. Participants were welcomed by Bakhtiyar Adilkhanov, Head of the Department of Tourism, External Relations, and Creative Industry of Shymkent.

During the meeting, the tourism potential of Shymkent was presented. Yerzhan Orynbasar, Manager of the Visit Shymkent Tourism Information Center, spoke about the city's opportunities for tourists and the development prospects of the industry. Presentations were also delivered by Svetlana Kim, Director of CIT Travel company, and Mamur Umarov, Director of Oka Travel, who outlined their projects and proposals for expanding cooperation.

Khayal Hamidzade, Sales Representative of Azerbaijan Airlines in Central Asia, spoke about the activities of Azerbaijan's national carrier and the prospects of the new route.

Following the meeting, the sides signed a number of cooperation agreements, which were followed by B2B negotiations between representatives of the tourism businesses of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan. The event concluded with an introductory tour of the Rixos Khadisha Shymkent hotel.

The new AZAL flight between Baku and Shymkent is designed to foster the development of tourism and business ties between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, as well as to expand travel options between the two countries.