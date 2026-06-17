IsDB Private Sector Forum to host signing of more than 32 documents worth over $4.7B - Azerbaijani minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17. More than 32 documents worth over $4.7 billion will be signed at the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group Private Sector Forum, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said at the opening ceremony of Private Sector Forum 2026 in the second day of the Annual Meeting of the IsDB Group in Baku, Trend's correspondent reports from the event

"According to the latest information we have received, we'll witness the signing of more than 32 documents, including Memoranda of Understanding, worth a total of over $4.7 billion during the forum," Jabbarov explained.

The Minister said that the theme of this year's Annual Meeting, "Regional Integration for Sustainable Prosperity," is particularly relevant in light of the challenges of the modern era.

"I would like to begin my speech by expressing my gratitude to the President of the Bank, Mohammed Al-Jasser. His visionary leadership of the bank and the high-level cooperation we have established with all institutions within the Islamic Development Bank family should be specially noted. I also express my gratitude to my colleagues and the leaders of other member countries for entrusting Azerbaijan with hosting this year's Annual Meeting. We believe that we will achieve fruitful discussions and significant results," he emphasized.

Jabbarov noted that strengthening transport and economic ties, deepening trade and investment cooperation, as well as close cooperation between governments, development institutions, the private sector, and other partners, are essential to ensure sustainable prosperity.

According to the minister, last year's forum demonstrated the great potential of this platform.

"Agreements worth over $3.6 billion were signed during the previous forum. Since the beginning of the preparation process for this year's annual meeting, the joint team of the Islamic Development Bank and the Azerbaijani side has been closely cooperating in organizing the private sector forum. Our goal is not only to increase the volume of agreements to be signed and transactions to be carried out, but more importantly, to ensure their real impact and result-orientation," he announced.

Jabbarov emphasized that a record number of participants had registered for the forum, indicating the high interest in the event and its relevance.

"According to the latest information we have received, we will witness the signing of more than 32 documents, including Memorandums of Understanding, worth over $4.7 billion during the forum. This is a significant result, exceeding last year's indicators," the minister pointed out.

In conclusion, Jabbarov expressed his gratitude to the entire team involved in the preparation of the Private Sector Forum and stressed that the event was organized at a high level as a result of their work.