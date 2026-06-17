Uzbekistan moves to localize wind turbine production with Chinese companies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17. Uzbek Energy Minister met with China’s Goldwind Science & Technology and Sinoma Science & Technology to discuss cooperation on localizing wind energy equipment production.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Energy of Uzbekistan, following the meeting ofUzbek Energy Minister Jurabek Mirzamakhmudov with senior executives from China’s Goldwind Science & Technology and Sinoma Science & Technology.

"During the talks, the parties discussed the establishment of new industrial facilities in our country for the production of high-tech products for the wind energy sector. In particular, there was an exchange of views on the implementation of projects to manufacture hybrid reinforced concrete towers for wind power plants in the Kungrad District of the Republic of Karakalpakstan and composite blades in the Zaamin District of the Jizzakh Region." the statement said.

The parties agreed to accelerate the implementation of the projects, expand industrial cooperation and increase the level of localization in production.

It was noted that the initiatives are expected to help build a domestic value chain in the wind energy sector. The planned facilities for wind turbine towers and composite blades are also expected to become among the first large-scale production sites of their kind in Central Asia.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the sides agreed to continue joint work on expanding cooperation in ongoing energy projects and increasing the share of local content.