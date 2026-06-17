Uzbekistan, UK-based Endeavour Mining discuss potential gold development projects

Photo: The Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17. Uzbek Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade met with UK-based mining company Endeavour Mining to discuss cooperation in the development of mineral resources in Uzbekistan.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan, following the meeting between Uzbek Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade Laziz Kudratov, with Eduardo Formozo Etcharte, Vice President for Investments at UK-based mining company Endeavour Mining.

Endeavour Mining, a major international gold producer with a strong track record of large-scale mining operations in West Africa, expressed interest in exploring joint projects targeting promising mineral deposits in the country.

"The participants focused closely on defining the next steps to launch this cooperation and exchanged views on the application of advanced mineral processing technologies." the statement said.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides agreed to maintain regular engagement, jointly assess technical and financial aspects of potential projects and accelerate progress toward the next stages of implementation.

Endeavour Mining is a leading mid-tier gold producer with operations primarily in West Africa, including countries such as Côte d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso. The company is headquartered in London and is listed on both the London Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange.

It specializes in the exploration, development, and production of gold, operating several large-scale mines and development projects. Endeavour Mining is considered one of the largest gold producers in the region and focuses on expanding its resource base through both exploration and acquisitions.