Azerbaijan announces economic growth forecasts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31. Economic growth (GDP) in Azerbaijan is forecast to be 0.5% this year, and GDP growth in the non-oil and gas sector is forecast to be 2.4%, Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), Taleh Kazimov, said at a press conference held today on the interest rate corridor parameters, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

"In 2027, we predict the country's economic growth to be 2.6% and 3.9% in the non-oil and gas sector," the chairman emphasized.

The latest forecast of the CBA predicted that the country's economic growth will be 1.1% and 3.2% in the non-oil and gas sector this year. At the same time, it was announced that the country's GDP growth in 2027 will be 3.2% and 4.7% in the non-oil and gas sector.