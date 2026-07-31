Kazakhstan, S&P Global Ratings discuss outlook for oil and gas sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31. Kazakhstan's Ministry of Energy and representatives of S&P Global Ratings discussed the current state and future development of the country's oil and gas sector during a meeting in Astana.

This is reported by the press service of Kazakhstan's Ministry of Energy.

Vice Minister of Energy Kaiyrkhan Tutkyshbayev held talks with representatives of the international credit rating agency to exchange views on the key challenges and prospects facing the sector.

"The parties discussed key trends in the oil and gas industry, oil and gas production forecasts, the implementation of major investment projects, as well as the development of export infrastructure and logistics chains for supplying Kazakhstan's energy resources to global markets," the ministry said.

The discussions also focused on ensuring the stability of energy supplies, diversifying export routes, expanding transport infrastructure, and assessing the impact of global market trends on Kazakhstan's energy sector.

Representatives of S&P Global Ratings were briefed on the Ministry of Energy's efforts to ensure the sustainable development of the industry, attract investment, modernize production facilities, and create favorable conditions for the implementation of new projects.

Following the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their mutual interest in maintaining a constructive dialogue and continuing the exchange of analytical information on the development of Kazakhstan's energy sector.