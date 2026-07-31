Turkmenistan, Dutch companies discuss water management, shipbuilding

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31. Turkmenistan and Dutch companies have discussed cooperation in water management, shipbuilding and maritime infrastructure.

This was reflected in a press release published by the press service of the Turkmen government on July 31.

The sides discussed prospects for long-term partnership during a working visit to the Netherlands by a Turkmen delegation led by Deputy Chairman of Turkmenistan’s Cabinet of Ministers Tangryguly Atahallyyev, the report says.

According to the press service, the delegation held talks with representatives of Royal IHC, Damen Shipyards Group and IHE Delft Institute for Water Education. The discussions focused on efficient water resource management, modernization of the shipbuilding industry, development of maritime infrastructure and training of specialized personnel.

The meetings covered strategic areas of cooperation, including water management and maritime infrastructure, according to the press release.

To note, the Netherlands and Turkmenistan have been developing economic cooperation in areas including water management, agriculture, horticulture, maritime infrastructure and industrial technologies. Dutch companies have previously explored opportunities in Turkmenistan, while bilateral business contacts have been supported through business forums and meetings involving representatives of the two countries’ private sectors. Water management has remained one of the most prominent areas, reflecting Turkmenistan’s need for technologies aimed at improving the efficiency of water use and the Netherlands’ extensive expertise in the field.

The two countries have also been expanding institutional and business contacts. A Turkmenistan-Netherlands business forum is scheduled to take place in the Netherlands, with water management among the areas identified for cooperation, providing an additional platform for Turkmen companies and Dutch businesses to explore potential projects and partnerships.