Kazakhstan completes modernization of six railway stations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 1. Kazakhstan has completed the modernization of six railway stations in Zhambyl, Ulytau and Zhetysu regions.

This was reflected in a statement published by Kazakhstan's Ministry of Transport on August 1.

"The completed projects include the reconstruction of railway stations at Borandy, Zhanaarka, Kyzylzhar, Karazhal and Koktuma, as well as the construction of a new passenger pavilion at Akshi station," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, the projects included the renovation of station buildings, passenger platforms and engineering infrastructure, including water supply, sewage, heating and power systems. Passenger facilities were also upgraded with new equipment, while surrounding areas were landscaped.

The reconstructed Borandy station in Zhambyl Region, originally built in 1905, serves 20 passenger trains linking the region with major cities across Kazakhstan and Russia. In Ulytau Region, reconstruction was completed at the Zhanaarka, Kyzylzhar and Karazhal stations, while in Zhetysu Region authorities modernized the Koktuma railway station and built a new passenger pavilion at Akshi station.

The upgraded facilities are expected to improve passenger services and strengthen the country's railway transport infrastructure. The projects form part of Kazakhstan's broader program to modernize railway stations and expand transport connectivity across the country.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan is investing heavily in rail infrastructure as part of its strategy to strengthen domestic connectivity and its role as Eurasia's main transit hub. According to the Ministry of Transport, the country plans to modernize 125 railway stations by 2029, with priority given to facilities located along major passenger and freight corridors. The stations renovated in Zhambyl, Ulytau and Zhetysu regions are situated on routes linking central and southern Kazakhstan with Almaty, Astana, the Caspian region and border crossings with China, while Borandy also serves international passenger services to Russia.

Railways remain the backbone of Kazakhstan's transport system. According to the Bureau of National Statistics of Kazakhstan, rail transport accounts for the overwhelming majority of the country's freight turnover and carries tens of millions of passengers annually. The sector is also central to Kazakhstan's ambition of increasing transit flows along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor) and other Eurasian logistics routes. Modernizing stations is intended not only to improve passenger comfort but also to support regional mobility, tourism and labor movement, particularly in areas where rail remains the primary mode of long-distance transport.