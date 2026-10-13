Azerbaijan, Czech Republic discuss transport links, Middle Corridor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic discussed expanding cooperation in the fields of road and air transport, increasing international freight traffic, and promoting the Middle Corridor.

This was reported by Rashad Nabiyev, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Digital Development and Transport, on his “X” account.

“We held a meeting with Ivan Bednárik, Minister of Transport of the Czech Republic.

During the meeting, we discussed expanding Azerbaijani-Czech transport links, developing cooperation in the fields of road and air transport, increasing international freight traffic, and promoting the Middle Corridor.

We also exchanged views on cooperation within international organizations, in particular regarding the activities of the International Transport Forum and the results achieved during Azerbaijan’s chairmanship,” the post reads.

Meanwhile, an Azerbaijani-Czech business forum was recently held in Baku, aimed at developing economic and business ties between Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic and expanding opportunities for cooperation between companies in the two countries.

Czech companies operating in various sectors were represented at the forum. Based on the company profiles presented, the Czech side proposed opportunities for cooperation in areas such as transportation, railway infrastructure, aviation, logistics, the defense industry, mechanical engineering, industrial technologies, and financial services.

Among the Czech companies represented were CAMEA Technology, which develops intelligent transportation systems; BONATRANS GROUP, a supplier of equipment and components for the railway industry; the Czech Aviation Training Center, which specializes in training personnel for the aviation industry; and EGT Express CZ, a provider of international logistics services.

The participation of financial institutions such as the Czech Export Bank and the Export Guarantee and Insurance Corporation (EGAP) also brought to the forefront issues related to export financing, insurance, and support for business projects within the framework of bilateral cooperation.

Other companies represented by the Czech side included ČD Cargo, which operates in the field of rail freight transport; Ostrava Airport and Karlovy Vary Airport, which provide airport services; ERA, which specializes in defense technologies and surveillance systems; as well as the Škoda Group and the Wikov Group, which operate in the field of industrial engineering.

In addition, the areas of activity of the companies participating in the forum created potential for cooperation in fields such as smart mobility, the digitalization of transportation, industrial equipment, metal processing technologies, and infrastructure projects.

The business forum was significant in terms of establishing direct ties between Azerbaijani and Czech companies, forging new partnerships, and discussing opportunities for mutual investment.