Tajikistan and Austria hold 13th round of political consultations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. Tajikistan and Austria held the 13th round of political consultations in Dushanbe on October 12, 2026.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan.

"On October 12, 2026, the 13th round of political consultations between Tajikistan and Austria was held in Dushanbe, with the participation of Head of the Department for European and American Countries of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan Sohibnazar Gayratsho, and Director of the Political Department at Austria’s Federal Ministry for European and International Affairs Thomas Mühlmann," the statement said.

The talks covered a wide range of issues related to the development of bilateral relations between Tajikistan and Austria in the political, economic, scientific and cultural fields, as well as in education, healthcare and tourism. The parties also discussed mutually beneficial cooperation within international and regional organizations.

Meanwhile, the cities of Dushanbe and Klagenfurt have maintained a sister-city relationship for many years. The presence of Austrian companies Voith Hydro, Andritz Hydro, Doppelmayr and AME in key sectors of Tajikistan’s economy serves as an example of cooperation between Tajikistan and European businesses.

Tajikistan continues to pursue economic diversification and attract foreign investment, with international cooperation playing a role in developing trade, infrastructure, energy and industry. The country’s geographic position in Central Asia also creates opportunities to strengthen transport connectivity and expand economic ties with European and Asian markets.

Austria, as a member of the European Union, maintains economic relations with international partners in areas such as industrial development, technology, financial services and environmental protection. European companies and institutions can contribute expertise in modernizing infrastructure, improving business practices and supporting sustainable development.

For Tajikistan, expanding international partnerships can create opportunities to access new technologies, attract investment and develop export-oriented sectors. Cooperation with European countries may also support knowledge exchange, professional training and the introduction of modern standards across different areas of the economy.