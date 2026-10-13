Speaker calls for legislative support to boost Azerbaijan's national power

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. The continued growth of Azerbaijan’s political, economic, and military power requires high-quality legislative support, a responsible approach to budgetary priorities, active parliamentary diplomacy, and constant communication with constituents, the country's Speaker of Parliament Sahiba Gafarova said during her address at today’s parliamentary session on October 13, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

She noted that the 8th Congress of the “New Azerbaijan” Party (NAP) took place on October 2, and this event became one of the most significant in the country’s socio-political life.

The Speaker of Parliament emphasized that this was the first session of the NAP’s highest governing body following the full restoration of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Sahiba Gafarova emphasized that the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Chairman of the New Azerbaijan Party, Ilham Aliyev, addressed the congress. According to her, President Ilham Aliyev’s speech comprehensively examined Azerbaijan’s path of development toward becoming a middle-power state, identified the factors that determined its historic victories, and highlighted the role of the “New Azerbaijan” Party in sociopolitical processes.

The Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament noted that the ideas expressed in the speech regarding the continuity of the political line of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev are of particular importance.

She noted that this political course is based on strengthening political and economic independence, consolidating statehood, and further building up defense capabilities.

According to Sahiba Gafarova, the consistent implementation of these principles under President Ilham Aliyev’s leadership has ensured the achievement of Azerbaijan’s main national goals.

The Speaker of Parliament emphasized that the strategic objectives set by President Ilham Aliyev to enhance Azerbaijan’s political, economic, and military power are of great importance from the perspective of the Azerbaijani Parliament’s activities.

“These objectives require high-quality legislative support, a responsible approach to budgetary priorities, active parliamentary diplomacy, and constant contact with constituents,” she said.

Sahiba Gafarova noted that members of parliament must contribute to strengthening the state and turning new opportunities into tangible results.

“We can say with confidence that this will happen,” she added.