Uzbekneftegaz, China's Honghua discuss drilling equipment standards

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. Uzbekistan’s state-owned oil and gas company Uzbekneftegaz, and China’s Honghua Group Limited discussed drilling equipment standards, following a meeting in Tashkent on October 13.

This was reflected in the statement by Uzbekneftegaz, following a meeting between Chairman of the Board Abdugani Sanginov and Honghua Group President Zhang Xiaodong.

At the meeting, the Uzbek side asked the Chinese Honghua Group Limited to address the deficiencies identified during factory testing and acceptance procedures for the four drilling rigs covered by the contract signed in April 2026

Meanwhile, the contract covers the supply of four drilling rigs, each with a lifting capacity of 450 metric tons.

"The Chairman of the Board noted the need to eliminate the shortcomings identified during the factory tests and acceptance procedures, as well as the delivery of equipment in full compliance with quality requirements and within the agreed time frame," the statement said.

Additionally, the parties discussed broader prospects for cooperation, including the supply of modern drilling equipment and the development of technical capabilities needed to operate advanced oil and gas technologies.

Another focus was workforce training. Uzbekneftegaz proposed that Honghua Group consider manufacturing a drilling simulator to help students specializing in drilling prepare to operate modern equipment safely and efficiently.

Such a simulator could provide practical training in drilling operations, equipment handling and safety procedures, helping bridge the gap between academic instruction and the technical demands of the oil and gas industry.

Uzbekneftegaz and Honghua Group expressed their readiness to continue practical cooperation, advance mutually beneficial projects and ensure that agreed commitments are fulfilled.