Uzbekistan, Türkiye discuss $5B trade target, easier market access

Photo: The Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. Uzbekistan and Türkiye discussed expanding bilateral trade to $5 billion and easing market access for exporters during the second meeting of the Uzbek-Turkish Working Group on Trade in Ankara on October 13.

This was reflected in the statement by the Uzbek Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade.

Uzbekistan was represented by Inomjon Abdurakhmonov, Director general of foreign trade of the Ministry of investment, Industry and Trade, while Türkiye was represented by Hüsnü Dilemre, Director General of International Agreements and EU Affairs at Turkish Ministry of Trade.

The discussions focused on removing tariff and non-tariff barriers and facilitating access to each other’s markets for agricultural products, electrical equipment and light industry goods.

Particular attention was given to technical regulations, standardization, mutual recognition of certificates of conformity and simplified customs procedures. The parties agreed to establish a technical working group on trade in electrical engineering products to address sector-specific issues and facilitate commercial exchanges.

Additionally, the officials held consultations on expanding the existing Preferential Trade Agreement to create additional opportunities for exporters in both countries.

Following the meeting, the parties signed a protocol outlining the outcomes of their discussions. They also agreed to work toward signing a document expanding the Preferential Trade Agreement during the upcoming summit of the Organization of Turkic States in Ankara.