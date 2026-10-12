Azerbaijan’s annual inflation rises to 5.5% in September

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. Consumer prices in Azerbaijan increased by 5.5% in September 2026 compared with the same month of 2025.

This was reported by the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan.

According to the committee, consumer prices rose by 5.7% in January–September 2026 compared with the same period of 2025. During this period, prices for food, alcoholic beverages and tobacco products increased by 6.9%, non-food prices rose by 3.7%, and prices for paid services provided to the population increased by 5.5%.

In September 2026, consumer prices rose by 0.9% compared with August, bringing monthly inflation close to 1%.

Statistical data show that Azerbaijan’s annual inflation rate fluctuated mainly between 5% and 6% during the first nine months of 2026. Annual inflation stood at 5.5% in September, compared with 5.4% at the beginning of the year. It rose to 6.3% in April and May, declined to 6% in June and 5% in July, and fell further to 4.9% in August before rising again in September.

In September, prices for food, alcoholic beverages and tobacco products increased by 1.4% compared with the previous month and by 6.9% year-on-year.

Among individual food categories, vegetables recorded the sharpest monthly price increase. Vegetable prices rose by 6.9% in September compared with August. Prices for eggs increased by 5.4%, meat and meat products by 2%, and fish and fish products by 1.9%.

During the same period, prices for milk and dairy products rose by 0.4%, while bread, bakery products and cereals became 0.3% more expensive. Prices for alcoholic beverages increased by 0.4%, while mineral water, soft drinks and juices rose by 0.2%. Prices for tea, coffee and cocoa increased by 0.1%.

Meanwhile, prices for some food products declined. Butter became 0.2% cheaper in September, while fruit prices fell by 1.3%. There were no significant changes in the prices of sugar, jam, honey, chocolate and confectionery products or tobacco products.

According to the committee, prices increased month-on-month for buckwheat, beef, lamb, chicken, fresh and frozen fish, eggs, plums, peaches, chestnuts, fresh herbs, cucumbers, tomatoes, sweet peppers, eggplants, green beans, carrots, onions and potatoes. Prices for butter, lemons, apples, pears, grapes, kiwis, walnuts, hazelnuts and white cabbage declined.

In September 2026, non-food prices increased by 0.4% compared with August and by 3.6% compared with September 2025. During the month, prices for clothing, paint, sawn timber, furniture, laptops and tablet computers rose, while jewelry prices declined.

Prices for paid services provided to the population increased by 0.6% in September compared with August and by 5.1% year-on-year. During the month, prices rose for services provided by higher and secondary specialized educational institutions, foreign language and university entrance exam preparation courses, residential rentals and hairdressing services.

At the same time, prices declined for international passenger air transport and goods delivery services. There were no significant changes in the prices of other paid services.

Overall, food, alcoholic beverages and tobacco products were the main contributors to the 5.7% increase in consumer prices recorded in January–September 2026. In September, monthly price increases were recorded across food, non-food products and services.