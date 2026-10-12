  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Azerbaijan ratifies Guba-Caspian production sharing agreement

Politics News 12 October 2026 15:55 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan ratifies Guba-Caspian production sharing agreement
Photo: Artificial intelligence
Alamda Nasib
Alamda Nasib
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. A production sharing agreement regarding exploration, development, and production for the Guba-Caspian area has been approved in Azerbaijan.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has approved the relevant law on the acceptance, approval, and authorization of the implementation of the agreement concerning exploration, development, and production sharing for the territory covering parts of the Guba, Gusar, Shabran, Siyazan, and Khizi districts (Guba-Caspian) between the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan, Gran Tierra Energy (Azerbaijan) GmbH, and SOCAR Guba-Caspian LLC.

The text of the document has been published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

Tags:

Follow Trend on

Try Trend Premium for 1$
Latest

Latest

Read more