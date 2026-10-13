Azeri Light price exceeds $131 per barrel

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude on a CIF basis at the Italian port of Augusta rose by $0.81, or 0.6%, from the previous level to $131.62 per barrel, according to oil market participants.

The price of Azeri Light on a FOB basis at the Turkish port of Ceyhan increased by $0.64, or 0.5%, to $120.70 per barrel.

The price of Urals crude rose by $0.74, or 0.8%, to $89.26 per barrel.

The price of North Sea Dated Brent increased by $1.66, or 1.2%, to $134.25 per barrel.

Azerbaijan’s state budget for 2026 assumes an average oil price of $65 per barrel.

Will be updated