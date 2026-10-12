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Official welcome ceremony held in Baku for Prime Minister of Cambodia (PHOTO)

Azerbaijan News 12 October 2026 10:08 (UTC +04:00)
Official welcome ceremony held in Baku for Prime Minister of Cambodia (PHOTO)
Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Emin Aliyev
Emin Aliyev
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. On October 12, an official welcome ceremony was held in Baku for Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia Hun Manet, Trend's correspondent reports.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Cambodian Prime Minister in the square decorated with the national flags of both countries.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev welcomed Prime Minister Hun Manet.

The chief of the guard of honor reported to the Cambodian Prime Minister.

The national anthems of the Kingdom of Cambodia and the Republic of Azerbaijan were played.

The guard of honor marched past President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister Hun Manet to the accompaniment of a military march.

Members of the Azerbaijani delegation were presented to Prime Minister Hun Manet, while members of the Cambodian delegation were presented to President Ilham Aliyev.

Will be updated

Official welcome ceremony held in Baku for Prime Minister of Cambodia (PHOTO)
Official welcome ceremony held in Baku for Prime Minister of Cambodia (PHOTO)
Official welcome ceremony held in Baku for Prime Minister of Cambodia (PHOTO)
Official welcome ceremony held in Baku for Prime Minister of Cambodia (PHOTO)
Official welcome ceremony held in Baku for Prime Minister of Cambodia (PHOTO)
Official welcome ceremony held in Baku for Prime Minister of Cambodia (PHOTO)
Official welcome ceremony held in Baku for Prime Minister of Cambodia (PHOTO)
Official welcome ceremony held in Baku for Prime Minister of Cambodia (PHOTO)
Official welcome ceremony held in Baku for Prime Minister of Cambodia (PHOTO)
Official welcome ceremony held in Baku for Prime Minister of Cambodia (PHOTO)
Official welcome ceremony held in Baku for Prime Minister of Cambodia (PHOTO)
Official welcome ceremony held in Baku for Prime Minister of Cambodia (PHOTO)
Official welcome ceremony held in Baku for Prime Minister of Cambodia (PHOTO)
Official welcome ceremony held in Baku for Prime Minister of Cambodia (PHOTO)
Official welcome ceremony held in Baku for Prime Minister of Cambodia (PHOTO)
Official welcome ceremony held in Baku for Prime Minister of Cambodia (PHOTO)
Official welcome ceremony held in Baku for Prime Minister of Cambodia (PHOTO)
Official welcome ceremony held in Baku for Prime Minister of Cambodia (PHOTO)

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