  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Protecting the shared cultural heritage of the Turkic peoples should be among the key priorities of our joint efforts - President Ilham Aliyev

Politics News 12 October 2026 11:51 (UTC +04:00)
Protecting the shared cultural heritage of the Turkic peoples should be among the key priorities of our joint efforts - President Ilham Aliyev
Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Aysel Mammadli
Aysel Mammadli
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. Protecting the shared cultural heritage of the Turkic peoples and preventing its misappropriation and distortion should be among the key priorities of our joint efforts, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a message to the participants of the 2nd Meeting of the Heads of Intellectual Property Institutions of the Organization of Turkic States member states.

The head of state noted that the foundations of intellectual property rights in Azerbaijan were laid on the initiative of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and have continued to evolve in the years since.

Follow Trend on

Try Trend Premium for 1$
Latest

Latest

Read more