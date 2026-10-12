Iran's Hormozgan ports handle 3.84M tons of cargo in six months

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. A total of 3.84 million metric tons of oil and non-oil products were shipped through the ports in the western part of Hormozgan Province, located in southern Iran, during the first six months of the current Iranian year (March 21 through September 22, 2026).

According to the Iranian Ports and Maritime Organization, this was announced by Amin Sadeghi, director of the Ports Authority in the western part of Iran’s Hormozgan Province.

"Of the cargo loaded and unloaded at ports in the western part of Hormozgan Province, 2.49 million metric tons were non-oil products and 1.34 million metric tons were petroleum products," he noted.

Sadeghi also stated that during the first six months, 1.27 million metric tons of petroleum and non-oil products were exported through the ports in the western part of the province. During that period, 1.04 million metric tons of non-oil products and 230,000 metric tons of petroleum products were exported.

Moreover, the official stated that 1.75 million metric tons of oil and non-oil products were transported via coastal shipping over the six months.

"Over the past six months, 62,900 TEU containers with a total weight of approximately 644,000 metric tons were loaded and unloaded at ports in the western part of Hormozgan Province. During this period, approximately 31,500 TEU containers with a total weight of 322,000 metric tons were exported through these ports," he noted.

According to him, over the past six months, 89,900 metric tons of oil and non-oil products, as well as 46,100 passenger cars, passed through the ports in the western part of Hormozgan Province. The passenger cars were shipped to Iraq and Central Asian countries.

Sadeghi noted that over the past six months, 11,800 cargo ships called at ports in the western part of Hormozgan Province. Of these, 1,410 had a capacity of more than 1,000 metric tons, while more than 10,000 had a capacity of less than 1,000 metric tons.

According to Trend's calculation, based on information from the Iranian Ports and Maritime Organization, during the first six months of the previous Iranian year (March 21 through September 22, 2025), a total of 3.68 million metric tons of oil and non-oil products were exported from ports located in the western part of Hormozgan Province. The volume of non-oil products exported amounted to 2.06 million metric tons, while the volume of oil products was 1.62 million metric tons.

Meanwhile, 10 ports are operating in the western part of Iran’s Hormozgan Province. Among them, the busiest are the ports of Lengeh, Charak, Siri, and Lavan.