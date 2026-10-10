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Foreign travelers begin visit to Azerbaijan's Zangilan district (PHOTO)

Society News 10 October 2026 10:23 (UTC +04:00)
Foreign travelers begin visit to Azerbaijan's Zangilan district (PHOTO)
Photo: Trend News Agency
Aslan Mammadli
Aslan Mammadli
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ZANGILAN, Azerbaijan, October 10. A delegation of foreign travelers led by Charles Veley, founder of the world-renowned “Most Traveled People” (MTP) club, has begun a visit to Zangilan, Trend’s Karabakh bureau reports.

As part of the visit, the delegation will tour the construction site on the Ahmadbayli-Horadiz-Minjivan-Aghband highway.

The itinerary also includes a visit to the Jabrayil District, where the guests will observe the demining operations being carried out in the area.

Will be updated

Foreign travelers begin visit to Azerbaijan's Zangilan district (PHOTO)
Foreign travelers begin visit to Azerbaijan's Zangilan district (PHOTO)
Foreign travelers begin visit to Azerbaijan's Zangilan district (PHOTO)
Foreign travelers begin visit to Azerbaijan's Zangilan district (PHOTO)
Foreign travelers begin visit to Azerbaijan's Zangilan district (PHOTO)
Foreign travelers begin visit to Azerbaijan's Zangilan district (PHOTO)
Foreign travelers begin visit to Azerbaijan's Zangilan district (PHOTO)
Foreign travelers begin visit to Azerbaijan's Zangilan district (PHOTO)

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