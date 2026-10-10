Foreign travelers begin visit to Azerbaijan's Zangilan district (PHOTO)

ZANGILAN, Azerbaijan, October 10. A delegation of foreign travelers led by Charles Veley, founder of the world-renowned “Most Traveled People” (MTP) club, has begun a visit to Zangilan, Trend’s Karabakh bureau reports.

As part of the visit, the delegation will tour the construction site on the Ahmadbayli-Horadiz-Minjivan-Aghband highway.

The itinerary also includes a visit to the Jabrayil District, where the guests will observe the demining operations being carried out in the area.

Will be updated