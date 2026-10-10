President Ilham Aliyev receives Head of Chechen Republic of Russia (PHOTO)

Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. On October 10, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Ramzan Kadyrov, Head of the Chechen Republic of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by the Press Service of the President of Azerbaijan.

Welcoming Ramzan Kadyrov, President Ilham Aliyev said:

- I am glad to see you again on Azerbaijani soil. Welcome.

Although your visit is brief, I believe it will be very productive.

We know very well that the brotherly relations between our peoples have deep historical roots. Today, we continue to demonstrate solidarity, friendship, and cooperation.

I congratulate you on the achievements made in the rapid development of the Chechen Republic. We rejoice in your successes and wish you further accomplishments in developing the republic and enhancing its prosperity.

You know that we are always delighted to welcome you here.

x x x

Head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov said:

- Dear Ilham Heydar oglu,

There are many things that have always united Azerbaijan and the Chechen Republic. For me personally, one of them is the brotherly relationship between President of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev and the first President of the Chechen Republic of Russia, Akhmad Kadyrov. May Allah rest both their souls in peace. Both strived for peace, stability, and good-neighborly relations. That is why I have come here not to visit neighbors, but to visit brothers.

On my own behalf and on behalf of the entire Chechen people, I would like to once again express my deepest condolences over the crash of the Baku–Grozny aircraft in December 2024. This is a shared sorrow.

We sincerely share the grief of the brotherly Azerbaijani people and pray for the souls of all those who lost their lives.

Dear Ilham Heydar oglu, I would also like to take this opportunity to congratulate your people on the resolution of the Garabagh issue. I am confident that peace and stability will prevail permanently in the region.

The World Judo Championships are currently taking place in Baku. I would like to congratulate your athletes on their commendable results. The Vladimir Putin Judo Training Center operates in the Chechen Republic, and I am confident that joint sporting events will be beneficial.

Ilham Heydar oglu, I thank you for the warm reception. I sincerely wish the Azerbaijani people peace, stability, tranquility, and progress.

Thank you once again for the warm reception.

x x x

President Ilham Aliyev said:

- Thank you for your kind words. Welcome once again.

You rightly noted that our fathers laid the foundations for modern relations between our peoples. However, as I mentioned, Chechens and Azerbaijanis have lived in friendship and mutual understanding for centuries, supporting one another.

Our great leaders played a pivotal role in bringing our peoples even closer together at the modern stage of development. Honoring the memory of Akhmad-Hadji Kadyrov in Chechnya and Heydar Aliyev in Azerbaijan also demonstrates our peoples’ devotion to their traditions and way of life, as well as their reverence for those who laid the foundations for modern development.

I congratulate you once again. Based on my observations, what I have seen, and the reports presented to me, I know how rapidly the Chechen Republic is developing under your leadership. This sincerely delights us. You have achieved tremendous success in strengthening stability and security, as well as in economic and social development.

This is not your first visit to Azerbaijan. I know that Azerbaijan is a country close to you. I am confident that we will continue to welcome you to Azerbaijan frequently in the future. Welcome once again.

Head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov: Thank you very much.

President Ilham Aliyev: Thank you.

x x x

During the conversation, the sides discussed prospects for cooperation in various areas.