Azerbaijan Airlines temporarily suspends several flights to Moscow

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9. Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) has temporarily suspended several flights to Moscow due to restrictions imposed in Russian airspace.

The airline's press service said that changes had affected flights J2-185/J2-186 on the Baku-Moscow (Domodedovo)-Baku route and J2-805/J2-806 on the Baku-Moscow (Vnukovo)-Baku route, scheduled for October 9.

The morning J2-185 flight from Baku to Moscow was forced to land in St. Petersburg. Further airspace restrictions made it impossible for the aircraft to return to Baku. Meanwhile, the morning J2-805 flight from Baku to Moscow returned to Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

The restrictions also affected the aircraft's ability to reach their destination airports on schedule and operate subsequent flights. As a result, the evening return flights J2-186 and J2-806 on the respective routes were also postponed.

AZAL is closely monitoring the situation and taking measures to provide passengers with the necessary assistance. Passengers will be informed of changes to the flight schedule through the airline's official information channels.

“Passenger and flight safety remain the top priority for Azerbaijan Airlines. All operational decisions are made in consideration of the prevailing circumstances and safety requirements,” the statement said.