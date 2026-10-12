Google Chrome retains lead in Azerbaijan's browser market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. Google Chrome retained its leading position in Azerbaijan’s browser market in September, with a 78.33% share.

According to Trend’s analysis of data from StatCounter Global Stats, Chrome’s market share decreased by 2.15 percentage points compared with the previous month. StatCounter’s September data puts Chrome’s share at 78.33%, followed by Safari at 8.49% and Firefox at 5.47%.

Safari’s market share in Azerbaijan increased by 1.04 percentage points during the month, reaching 8.49%.

Firefox ranked third, with its market share increasing by 0.65 percentage points to 5.47%.

Samsung Internet’s share increased by 0.25 percentage points to 3.92%, while Edge’s share rose by 0.18 percentage points to 2.09%.

Opera’s market share increased by 0.03 percentage points to 1.07%. Yandex Browser’s share increased by 0.02 percentage points to 0.39% in September.

Meanwhile, Google released Chrome 155 for Android on Oct. 6, with version 155.0.8059.39. The update is being gradually rolled out through Google Play and includes stability and performance improvements, according to Google.

The stable desktop version was also updated on Oct. 6 to version 155.0.8059.39/.40 for Windows and Mac and 155.0.8059.39 for Linux.