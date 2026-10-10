Uzbekistan welcomes 10.3M foreign tourists in nine months, up 20.4%

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. Uzbekistan welcomed 10.3 million foreign tourists in January-September 2026, a 20.4% increase from the same period a year earlier, as arrivals from several Asian and European markets recorded strong growth.

This was reflected in the statement by the Committee on Tourism of Uzbekistan.

About 1.2 million tourists visited Uzbekistan in September alone, according to official data.

The strongest growth in tourist arrivals was recorded from China, which more than doubled to 2.1 times the previous year's level. Arrivals from Malaysia increased 1.9 times, while those from Egypt and Romania rose 1.8 times.

Tourist flows from Indonesia increased 1.7 times, Japan 1.5 times, the United States 1.4 times and Russia 1.3 times.

The number of visitors from Germany and the United Kingdom increased by 25%, while arrivals from France rose 21% and those from Türkiye increased 15%.

At the same time, Uzbekistan’s exports of tourism services reached $5.3 billion in January-September, up 51.2% from the same period in 2025.

According to Trend’s calculations, the 10.3 million foreign arrivals during the first nine months represent an average of about 1.14 million visitors per month. September’s 1.2 million arrivals were about 4.9% above the nine-month monthly average. Tourism-service exports of $5.3 billion correspond to approximately $515 per foreign visitor during the period, based on the reported figures.

The growth in tourist arrivals and tourism-service exports underscores the expanding contribution of international tourism to Uzbekistan’s services sector and foreign-exchange earnings.